National Award winner Keerthy Suresh has shared a heartfelt glimpse into her journey with Dorothy, taking to social media to post a series of behind-the-scenes images from the film and reflect on the experience of bringing the character to life. The actress shared moments from the making of the film while expressing gratitude towards everyone who was part of the project.

Keerthy Suresh shares a heartfelt note as she looks back at her journey with Dorothy: “The film took a little piece of my heart”

At the heart of her post was an emotional note for Dorothy and the people who helped shape the film. Keerthy credited director Karthik Subbaraj for trusting her with the character and for making her part of a project that was close to his heart. She also expressed her admiration for music legend Ilaiyaraaja, calling it something she would treasure for a lifetime to be part of the magic he creates.

The actress also shared warm words for her co-stars Rishikanth and Sananth, cinematographer Tirru, her makeup and styling team, and the entire cast and crew. Her note reflected the personal connections she formed while working on the film and the memories she is taking away from the experience.

Sharing the BTS pictures, Keerthy wrote, “Dorothy took a little piece of my heart, and I hope I left a little piece of mine with you all. 🤍 @ksubbaraj sir, thank you for trusting me with Dorothy and for making me a part of your vision so close to your heart. To be part of your dream project truly feels like a dream of my own. ❤️ @ilaiyaraaja_offl Raja sir, I never imagined that one day I would be fortunate enough to be a part of the magic you create, and it is something that I will treasure for a lifetime. ❤️ @iam_rishikanth Karthi and @sananth__ Subbu, it’s rare to meet people and feel an instant familiarity, as though life has simply skipped a few chapters. Like I said before, I will be one among your well-wishers and rooting for you always! 🤗❤️ @dop_tirru Thiru sir, you are my Guru. I am taking this opportunity to say that I have always admired your work, but this time I have fallen in love with it all over again.”

Her caption added, “You guys have been with me in this from the beginning. Thank you for making Dorothy look just the way I wanted her to be. @makeupbyanighajain @tejisinghofficial @sruthi.sb @aiishwarya_suresh 🤗❤️ @praveenraja I am so happy our first work is something that’s so memorable. ❤️ To our producers #jyotideshpande, @guneetmonga, @achinjain20, and to the entire cast and crew, thank you for making this a journey I will always be proud to have been a part of. Every person who came together to make this film has left a little mark on it, and a much bigger one on me. ❤️ Last but never the least, thanks to our audience for all the love they have showered.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy's performance as Dorothy has also received appreciation following the film's premiere, with the actress earning praise for bringing warmth, compassion and emotional depth to the character. Dorothy had a special international outing earlier this month as it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the film received a standing ovation from the audience. The film's journey also marked another significant collaboration for her, bringing together names such as Karthik Subbaraj and Ilaiyaraaja.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh makes Milan Fashion Week debut at Giorgio Armani show in sleek grey tailoring

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