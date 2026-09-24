Keerthy Suresh shares BTS moments from The Paradise: “Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara family”

As The Paradise hits theatres today, Keerthy Suresh has shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film, offering a glimpse into her journey with the project. The post features moments with her Dasara co-star Nani and director Srikanth Odela, along with glimpses connected to the song ‘Yeshanagula.’

Keerthy Suresh shares BTS moments from The Paradise: “Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara family”

Sharing the pictures on social media, Keerthy wrote, “Just a few hours to get into the world of The Paradise! Wishing only the best to my buddies @nameisnani and

@srikanthodela__ for all the hard work you guys have put in to bring Jadal’s world to the audience. Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara

family for this special one. Thank you for the stunning visuals! @aryasai And @anirudhofficial, you never cease to surprise us, ‘Yeshanagula’ is such a vibe. Thank you all for the love, reels and the beautiful recreations of my langavoni.”

s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

A key part of Keerthy’s post is her reunion with Nani and Srikanth Odela following their previous collaboration on Dasara. The actor and Nani have reunited on screen for The Paradise, which marks their second project together with Odela. Keerthy and Nani also feature together in ‘Yeshanagula.’

Keerthy referred to Nani and Odela as her “Dasara family” while reflecting on the experience of working with them again. She also acknowledged the work behind the film’s visuals and praised Anirudh Ravichander’s music, describing ‘Yeshanagula’ as “such a vibe.”

The actor further thanked audiences for the response to her look in the film, particularly the reels and recreations of her langavoni. Through the pictures, she also shared a few moments from her time on the project.

With The Paradise now in theatres, Keerthy has several projects lined up. Dorothy is scheduled to release tomorrow, followed by Rowdy Janardhana, Raftaar, Satyavan Savithiri, Akka and January 12th Vidudala.

Also Read : Keerthy Suresh brings contemporary Kanjivaram look to TIFF 2026 Red Carpet

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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