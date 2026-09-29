Keerthy Suresh has added another international fashion appearance to her calendar, making her debut at Milan Fashion Week with an appearance at the Giorgio Armani show in Milan. The actress attended the highly anticipated presentation by the Italian fashion house, marking her first appearance at a Giorgio Armani show and bringing a pared-back approach to her fashion outing.

Keerthy Suresh makes Milan Fashion Week debut at Giorgio Armani show in sleek grey tailoring

For the occasion, Keerthy opted for a sophisticated grey tailoring look built around clean lines and a structured silhouette. She wore a sleeveless grey tailored vest over a crisp white shirt, pairing the separates with wide-leg grey trousers. The tonal palette kept the look understated, while the contrast between the structured vest and softer shirt added dimension to the outfit.

The wide-leg trousers further accentuated the streamlined proportions of the ensemble, while pointed heels added a polished finish. Rather than opting for elaborate accessories, Keerthy kept the styling minimal, allowing the tailoring to remain the focal point. She wore her hair in a neat updo and completed the look with subtle jewellery and natural, understated makeup.

Keerthy’s first Giorgio Armani appearance also included a special moment with Silvana Armani, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Giorgio Armani. The actress was seen alongside Silvana during the show, adding another highlight to her debut at the fashion house.

The Milan appearance comes soon after Keerthy’s international outing at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she attended the world premiere of Dorothy. For the occasion, the actress opted for a contemporary take on Kanjivaram dressing, wearing a burgundy and antique-gold creation by Karan Torani. Styled by Ami Patel and paired with traditional Kerala jewellery, the look brought elements of her Tamil and Kerala roots to the international red carpet.

With her latest appearance at Milan Fashion Week, Keerthy continues to combine her film career with a growing presence at international fashion and entertainment events. From a culturally rooted red-carpet look at TIFF to minimalist tailoring in Milan, the actress has been experimenting with distinct fashion aesthetics while keeping her celebrity identity at the centre of each appearance.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares BTS moments from The Paradise: “Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara family”

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