The actress reveals how her conversations with the Tamil superstar have made the experience memorable.

Raashii Khanna is set to share screen space with Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil action-drama Dharman. During a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, the actress opened up about working with the veteran actor and described how their interactions on the sets have evolved during the film’s shoot.

Raashii Khanna on working with Rajinikanth in Dharman: “I think he’s my buddy now”

Speaking about her experience of working with Rajinikanth, Raashii said, “It's honestly been great! I think he's my buddy now. I keep asking him so many questions all the time, and he just smiles and patiently answers all of them. He has a great sense of humour too, so he pulls my leg sometimes, which is really fun.”

The actress also spoke about what she has taken away from sharing the set with Rajinikanth, adding, “He has honestly become one of my favourite co-stars. There is just so much to learn by just being around him and watching him. And I have genuinely never met a superstar who is so humble and grounded.”

Dharman is directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon. The Tamil-language action-drama features Rajinikanth in the titular role, with Ram Pothineni, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu also part of the ensemble.

The film is expected to combine action-driven sequences with an emotional storyline. The project is reportedly centred on an upright patriarch whose sense of justice and duty brings him into conflict with corruption and criminal networks while he attempts to protect his people and legacy.

Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Niketh Bommi serves as cinematographer. Red Giant Movies is handling the distribution. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release during the Pongal window in January 2027.

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna is also returning as RBI officer Megha Vyas in the second season of Raj & DK’s Farzi. The series stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi among others. The actress also has an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and director Anees Bazmee in her upcoming lineup.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna on preparing for films in different languages: “It honestly feels like I am in a lifelong exam that just doesn’t end”

More Pages: Dharman Box Office Collection

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