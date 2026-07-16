Keerthy Suresh once again showcased her passion for football by staying awake late into the night to watch Argentina face England in the FIFA World Cup semi-final. The actress, known for openly supporting Argentina and football legend Lionel Messi, shared her excitement with fans throughout the thrilling match.

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Argentina’s FIFA World Cup final berth with ‘Vamos Argentina’

Before the game began, Keerthy took to her Instagram Stories and posted a cheerful selfie, revealing she was prepared for the late-night kickoff. She wrote, "Sitting like an owl and watching the match at 2:30 am... (keeping all my under eye patches ready for shoot tomorrow )," giving followers a glimpse of her excitement despite having an early shoot the next day.

Following Argentina's victory over England and their qualification for the FIFA World Cup final, Keerthy returned to Instagram to celebrate the memorable moment. Overjoyed by the result, she shared another story that read, "Into the finalsssss!!!!! VAMOS ARGENTINA!!!!!", expressing her happiness as millions of football fans worldwide celebrated the team's place in the title clash.

The National Award-winning actress has consistently expressed her admiration for Argentina and Lionel Messi over the years. Through social media, she has often celebrated the team's biggest achievements, proving that her passion for football goes far beyond casual viewership. Her latest updates struck a chord with fellow football lovers, many of whom also sacrificed sleep to witness one of the tournament's biggest matches.

Keerthy's enthusiasm for sports is not limited to football. She is also a co-owner of the Trivandrum Royals franchise in the Kerala Cricket League and has remained actively involved in the team's journey, participating in player auctions, promotional activities, and other franchise events. Her continued involvement highlights her strong interest in sports, both as an avid fan and as a stakeholder.

Despite her demanding work commitments, Keerthy ensured she didn't miss Argentina's biggest match of the tournament. With the team now just one victory away from lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, fans can expect the actress to cheer just as passionately when the final gets underway.

Also Read : Keerthy Suresh on juggling two film shoots in a day: “Hydrating in and out when you have to shoot for one film till 4 pm and another post that!”

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