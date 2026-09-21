Allu Arjun praises Atlee on his birthday with a special note: “Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre”

Allu Arjun took to social media to wish filmmaker Atlee on his birthday. The actor shared a monochrome picture with the director and expressed his appreciation for their collaboration.

Allu Arjun praises Atlee on his birthday with a special note: “Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre”

In his birthday message, Allu Arjun said he was “extremely proud” to work with Atlee, praising the filmmaker’s vision and calibre. He also looked ahead to their upcoming project, expressing his enthusiasm about working together.

The actor wrote, “Looking forward to creating more magic.” His post highlighted the camaraderie between the actor and filmmaker as they collaborate for the first time.

Happy Birthday to my director @Atlee_dir garu. 🖤

Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre. Looking forward to creating more magic. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dxpXvJs09u — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 21, 2026

The upcoming film Raaka marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The project has been generating attention since the announcement, with Allu Arjun leading the cast and Atlee directing the film.

Through his birthday post, Allu Arjun also gave a glimpse into his equation with Atlee while acknowledging the filmmaker’s creative approach. The two are set to work together on Raaka, which is among their upcoming projects.

While details about the film’s storyline and other aspects remain under wraps, the collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee has been a point of interest. The actor’s birthday wish further highlighted his enthusiasm for the project and his working relationship with the director.

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