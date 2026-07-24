The veteran actor extends support to protesting students, urges Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, and calls for accountability over the ongoing crisis.

Kamal Haasan backs Jantar Mantar protest, questions system in powerful note: “A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has voiced his support for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, becoming one of the few prominent South Indian film personalities to publicly speak out on the issue. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared a strongly worded statement, questioning the country's education system and urging those in power to address the concerns raised by the protesting youth.

Kamal Haasan backs Jantar Mantar protest, questions system in powerful note: “A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons”

Expressing solidarity with the students, Haasan criticized what he described as systemic failures that have left young people feeling unheard. He also appealed to education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his ongoing fast while emphasizing that the responsibility now lies with the nation to respond to the students' demands.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Kamal Haasan wrote, “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers. @Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast. To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures. @cockroachisback #CJPProtest.”

We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 23, 2026



The actor's statement comes amid growing conversations surrounding the ongoing demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, where students have been demanding accountability and reforms. Haasan's post highlights concerns over the pressures of the current education system and calls for meaningful action instead of confrontation. While several celebrities from the Hindi film industry have expressed support for the protesting students over the past few days, Kamal Haasan is among the few leading South Indian stars to publicly take a stand on the issue.

As the protests continue to draw nationwide attention, Haasan's message adds to the growing list of public figures urging authorities to engage with students' concerns and work towards meaningful solutions rather than allowing the crisis to deepen.

Also Read: PM Modi completes 12 years: Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Govinda, and other celebs react to historic milestone

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.