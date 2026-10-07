NTR has established himself as one of the prominent names in Indian cinema, with his work earning him a wide audience across languages. While his performances and screen presence have contributed to his popularity, his humble and grounded nature has also been noted by those who have interacted with him personally.

Fahadh Faasil shares heartfelt words for Jr NTR: “What a beautiful human being beyond the superstar you are”

At a recent event, Fahadh Faasil spoke about his experience of knowing NTR and recalled the warmth and support he received from the actor. Fahadh said that NTR’s conduct went beyond his image as a superstar and that his interactions with him left a lasting impression.

“What a beautiful Human being beyond the superstar you are, what a beautiful human being. From the day this film was announced, the way you supported me and me and Karthikeya , oh my god, how you checked on us, how you how you gave us the support, I will never forget that, it was so beautiful and the time I spent at your house, the way your family made me feel, I thought I was at my own, it was so beautiful and our conversation till 3 am, we spoke about everything under the sun, I will never, I will never ever forget that. Most importantly, me inventing the human being beyond the superstar you are, what a beautiful human being you are, what a beautiful human being. It's a privilege to have met you Tarak, it's a privilege. Thank you, my brother, it was it was just such a joy having you here and I feel so special that you're here. Thank you.”

Fahadh’s comments highlighted the personal equation he shares with NTR, particularly recalling the actor’s support after the film was announced. He also spoke about the time he spent at NTR’s home and the warmth extended to him by his family. Their late-night conversations, which he said covered a wide range of subjects, were another part of the experience that stayed with him.

Meanwhile, NTR has several projects lined up as he continues to explore different collaborations. He will next be seen in Dragon, which adds another pan-India project to his upcoming slate. He is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for NTRxTrivikram, marking another project between the actor and director.

Also Read : Malavika Mohanan reveals first look from Idhayam Murali cameo; opens up about working with Fahadh Faasil

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