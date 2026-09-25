The success and recognition of Kalki 2898 AD continues to add to the anticipation surrounding its much-awaited sequel, with director Nag Ashwin reflecting on the journey of creating the ambitious sci-fi epic and the trust placed in his vision by leading star Prabhas. The film recently added another major milestone to its remarkable journey, winning two National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Gujarat on September 22.

Following twin National Award win for Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin readies for the sequel; says, “It’s a blessing to have a star like Prabhas trust your vision”

Speaking about the trust and support he received from Prabhas while bringing the ambitious world of Kalki 2898 AD to life, Nag Ashwin shared, “It is a blessing to have a star like him trust your vision.” Prabhas’ presence and conviction have been central to the film’s larger-than-life storytelling, with the actor headlining a cinematic universe that brought together an unprecedented scale, visual spectacle and a futuristic interpretation of Indian mythology.

Reflecting on the challenges ahead as the team works on Part 2, Ashwin recently told The Hollywood Reporter India, “There were a lot of challenges in Part 1, especially because it was the first time we were attempting something on this scale and in this space. There will be bigger challenges in Part 2, because now it is the second time and the expectations are even higher. So, in many ways, the journey continues to come with new challenges.”

The director also assured audiences that the sequel will deliver on the promise established by the first chapter, adding, “The audiences can expect the epic they were promised. The recognition for the first film is very gratifying and gives us added energy as we continue working on the next chapter. It is encouraging to see the first film receive this kind of recognition after the journey the entire team has been through, and that naturally adds to the motivation as we work towards Part 2.”

With Kalki 2898 AD earning two National Awards and Part 2 promising to expand the world further, anticipation continues to build around Prabhas’ return to the ambitious franchise. The actor’s collaboration with Nag Ashwin remains at the heart of the next chapter as the team continues to take the story and its scale forward.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Awards; Vyjayanthi Movies celebrates Best Popular Film and Best Special Effects honours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.