Composer GV Prakash Kumar and choreographer Sandy Master have released a dance track celebrating Spider-Man, ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

GV Prakash Kumar releases ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day anthem’ ahead of Tom Holland film’s India release

The track is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with vocals by Vengayo. The music video features Sandy Master’s choreography and brings together a group of young Spider-Man fans in a community dance sequence.

Speaking about the song, GV Prakash said, “I think music and Spider-Man share a beautiful similarity, they both have the power to connect people across the world. You don’t have to come from the same place or speak the same language to feel a connection. Spider-Man has a special place in people’s hearts and has been celebrated by generations, just like great music. As someone who has grown up admiring the character, getting the opportunity to compose a song for such a beloved and eagerly awaited film has been incredibly exciting. Spider-Man has always had a memorable musical legacy, and it’s an honour to contribute my own sound to that journey. I hope this song becomes another reason for fans to celebrate their favourite superhero.”

Choreographer Sandy Master, who recently worked on the dance number ‘Watcha Udadha’ and appeared in the film Lokah, shared his experience of shooting the song.

He said, “Spider-Man has always been a superhero who brings out the child in all of us. So, when I was asked to choreograph this special song, I knew it had to capture the excitement, fun and boundless energy that he represents. Every step was created with the idea of making people smile, move and celebrate a character who has inspired generations across the world.”

He added, “This song is our way of celebrating Spider-Man, and I hope fans of all ages embrace it, dance to it and make it a part of their own Spider-Man memories.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, releases in India on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar begins dubbing for Kingston; calls it as “Breathtaking theatrical experience”

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