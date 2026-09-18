The biographical drama based on inventor G.D. Naidu rises to No. 6 globally with 2.2 million views during the September 7–13 tracking week.

R Madhavan’s biographical drama GDN has recorded a significant rise in its second week of streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix’s global viewing data for the week of September 7–13, the film registered 2.2 million views and 5.3 million hours watched, marking a 144% increase in viewership compared to its opening week.

R Madhavan starrer GDN jumps 144% in Netflix week two, enters Global Top 10 among Non-English films

GDN, which is based on the life of Indian inventor and industrialist G.D. Naidu, had recorded 0.9 million views and 2.2 million hours watched during its first week of tracking. Its second-week numbers have now taken the film to the sixth position globally among non-English films on Netflix, up from the ninth spot in the previous week.

The film has also registered viewership across several international markets. In India, GDN secured the second position among non-English films during the September 7–13 period. It also featured in the Top 10 in multiple territories, including the UAE, where it ranked third, followed by Qatar at No. 7 and Bahrain at No. 8. In Pakistan, the film was placed fourth, while it ranked seventh in Singapore.

The second-week growth comes as GDN continues to find an audience beyond India. The film’s subject, centred on the life and work of G.D. Naidu, brings a lesser-known chapter of Indian innovation to the screen, with Madhavan portraying the central character.

For Madhavan, GDN follows his earlier association with biographical cinema through Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor has also worked across Hindi and South Indian films, while GDN adds another real-life story to his filmography.

The rise in viewership in the second week has also given GDN a stronger position on Netflix’s global non-English film chart. With 2.2 million views recorded during the latest tracking period, the film has moved three places from its previous ranking.

Directed around the life of G.D. Naidu, GDN combines a biographical narrative with the story of an inventor whose work and contributions form the basis of the film. Its latest Netflix performance puts the Madhavan-led title among the platform’s most-watched non-English films globally for the week.

Also Read: R Madhavan attends US Open quarter-finals in New York: “Not every day, that you get to see the world number one play”

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