The actor will next be seen in Ranabaali, VDxShoryuv, and Rowdy Janardhana.

Did you know? Vijay Deverakonda has been supporting the growth of Indian volleyball through his team Hyderabad Black Hawks

Vijay Deverakonda has been admired not just for his work in cinema but also for his consistent efforts to give back to society. Over the years, the actor has supported several meaningful initiatives, including Annadanam drives, scholarships for deserving students, and financial assistance to families through the Middle Class Fund. His belief in creating opportunities and uplifting communities has become a defining part of his journey. Extending the same philosophy beyond philanthropy, Vijay has also been actively supporting the growth of Indian sports.

Did you know? Vijay Deverakonda has been supporting the growth of Indian volleyball through his team Hyderabad Black Hawks

That commitment has once again come into focus following the Indian men's volleyball team's historic bronze-medal finish at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup, the country's first-ever medal at the tournament. The landmark achievement has sparked conversations around the steady rise of volleyball in India, with many acknowledging the importance of stronger professional ecosystems in helping athletes compete at the highest level.

As the co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks franchise, Vijay has quietly contributed to that journey by backing the sport and encouraging volleyball talent over the years. Vijay has previously shared that his decision to invest in the franchise stemmed from his belief that Indian volleyball players possess the talent and potential to bring global recognition to the country if given the right opportunities. His support reflects a long-term vision of strengthening Indian sports while creating a platform for athletes to grow and thrive.

Apart from supporting volleyball, Vijay is also the brand ambassador of the TG20 League, where he continues to encourage emerging cricketing talent. Whether through philanthropy, education, or sports, Vijay has consistently used his platform to create a meaningful impact beyond cinema.

On the work front, Vijay has an interesting lineup ahead and will next be seen in Ranabaali, VDxShoryuv, and Rowdy Janardhana.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Ranabaali director Rahul Sankrityan on his birthday; says, “I am right by your side while we do it again”

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