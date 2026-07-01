The actress opened up about managing medical studies alongside her film commitments, recalling how she prioritised practical exams while filming the popular track.

Doctors Day 2026: Sreeleela reveals how she balanced MBBS exams with shooting Viral Vayyari; says, “Being a doctor has always been my dream”

On the occasion of Doctors Day, actress Sreeleela reflected on balancing two demanding careers—cinema and medicine. While the young actor has been making headlines for her work in films, she continues to pursue her MBBS degree, managing academic responsibilities alongside a busy shooting schedule.

Doctors Day 2026: Sreeleela reveals how she balanced MBBS exams with shooting Viral Vayyari; says, “Being a doctor has always been my dream”

Over the years, Sreeleela has often spoken about her ambition to become a doctor, even as her acting career has grown across multiple film industries. Her latest remarks offer a glimpse into the effort that went into managing both commitments simultaneously.

Recalling her experience of shooting the song ‘Viral Vayyari’ while preparing for her MBBS examinations, Sreeleela said, "Being a doctor has always been my dream and my biggest passion. Even while shooting for ‘Viral Vayyari’, I made sure my MBBS exams came first. I'd finish my shoot, rush back for my practicals, and return to the set whenever I got a break. It wasn't easy, but pursuing medicine has always meant the world to me."

The actress explained that despite the demanding nature of film shoots, she remained committed to her medical education. According to her, balancing practical examinations with filming schedules required careful planning and discipline, allowing her to continue working towards both career goals.

Sreeleela's journey has often drawn attention because of her decision to continue pursuing medicine while establishing herself in the entertainment industry. Rather than pausing her studies, the actress has chosen to manage both professions simultaneously, a move that has been widely appreciated by fans.

Her comments on Doctors Day also underline her long-term commitment to completing her medical education. Even with a packed professional calendar, Sreeleela has maintained that becoming a doctor remains one of her biggest aspirations.

The actress has emerged as one of the busiest young stars in Indian cinema, with several projects across languages. At the same time, she has continued to share updates about her academic journey, highlighting the importance she places on education alongside her work in films.

As Doctors Day celebrates the dedication and contribution of medical professionals, Sreeleela's story offers an example of someone pursuing a career in medicine while simultaneously building a successful acting career. Her experience of balancing MBBS examinations with film shoots reflects the challenges of managing two demanding professions, while remaining focused on achieving both goals.

Also Read: Sreeleela reveals the secret behind her dream space, favourite colours and ‘Main Bhi’ philosophy in new Birla Opus Paints campaign

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.