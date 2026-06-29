Vijay Deverakonda wishes Ranabaali director Rahul Sankrityan on his birthday; says, “I am right by your side while we do it again”

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and the makers of Ranabaali shared birthday posts for director Rahul Sankrityan on social media, marking the occasion with notes reflecting on their collaboration.

Vijay Deverakonda wishes Ranabaali director Rahul Sankrityan on his birthday; says, “I am right by your side while we do it again”

The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a post on Instagram with a candid photograph of Sankrityan, writing, “Happy Birthday, Rahul Sankrityan. To our visionary crafting Ranabaali into timeless cinema.”

Deverakonda shared a separate birthday post on X, referencing their first collaboration Taxiwaala and their ongoing work together on Ranabaali. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Rahul. Nine years after Taxiwaala, while we have grown into men, nothing has changed about your relentless passion to write meaningful stories and your calm obsession in bringing them to life. In just 2 films we have fought many battles and odds and saw our 1st film through big love and success. I am right by your side while we do it again. May the gods always favour you, guiding every story you choose to tell. I’m truly blessed and happy to be part of Ranabaali.”

Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of colonial rule and draws on lesser-known events from Indian history. The film features Deverakonda in a warrior role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife Jayamma. The recently released track ‘O Mere Saajan’ has crossed 100,000 reels across social media platforms.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali also features international actor Arnold Vosloo in the ensemble cast. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda undergoes intense horse-riding training for Ranabaali; makers unveil special birthday glimpse

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