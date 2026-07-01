Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, in a recent interview with Variety, opened up about what impressed him the most while collaborating with Mahesh Babu on their upcoming film, Varanasi. While the acclaimed director has admired Mahesh's performances for years, he revealed that it was the superstar's remarkable discipline, professionalism, and unwavering focus on set that truly left a lasting impression on him.

S.S. Rajamouli reveals the one Mahesh Babu habit that surprised him on the sets of Varanasi

"As an actor, not much surprised me, because I was watching his films for a very long time. I know what he is capable of. What came as a surprise is his work ethic."

Rajamouli went on to reveal one habit of Mahesh Babu that particularly stood out to him. According to the filmmaker, the actor keeps his phone away throughout the workday, allowing himself to remain completely focused on his work. "He comes into the office without his phone. He keeps the phone in his car and steps into the office. At the shoot, I have never seen him come with the phone into the set. Only after he gets back into the car, he takes his phone."

The filmmaker further shared that Mahesh's discipline extends beyond simply avoiding distractions. Even during breaks, he prefers to quietly observe everything happening around him instead of reaching for his phone. "Sometimes there are two, three hours, he just sits at his table observing all the people who work. He does not get his phone. He just observes."

Rajamouli also shared that Mahesh's approach inspired him personally, encouraging him to stay away from his phone while spending time with his family. While Mahesh Babu has long been admired for his performances on screen, Rajamouli's praise offers a glimpse into the discipline, focus, and professionalism that define him off-screen as well, further reinforcing why he continues to be one of the most respected stars in the industry. Audiences will next see Mahesh Babu in S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated epic, Varanasi, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which is set for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi to feature 20 minutes of Ramayana, reveals producer S.S. Karthikeya on the S.S. Rajamouli directorial

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