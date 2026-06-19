A jungle ambush, a temple town and a rescue mission set the tone for Om, the next big Tamil action thriller headlined by Dhanush. The makers unveiled the film’s title and release date on June 18, confirming a worldwide theatrical run.

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi’s Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram: The Blood Wood locks October 16 release date

Om gets its title and a release date

Wunderbar Films dropped the teaser and announced the film’s full title as Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram: The Blood Wood, marking Dhanush’s 55th film. The title hints at a multi-chapter franchise in the making. The film will release in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

The roughly two-and-a-half-minute teaser opens on mountains, forests and a temple town before cutting to a rain-soaked jungle confrontation. Police personnel are shown holding woodcutters and workers at gunpoint, until Dhanush steps in, triggering an action-packed fight sequence driven by the film’s score.

A first-time collaboration for Dhanush and Rajkumar Periasamy

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously helmed Amaran (2024), making this his first project with Dhanush. The cast includes Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who recently scored RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, while Ezhil Arasu handles cinematography, Kalaivanan R the editing and Kavya Sriram the costumes. Wunderbar Films is producing the film in association with R Take Studios.

Dhanush’s recent slate includes the Tamil heist drama Kara (2026), the Hindi romantic drama Tere Ishq Mein (2025) opposite Kriti Sanon, and Kuberaa (2025) with Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema with Om, following his reunion with Mohanlal in Patriot (2026). He is also said to be working on Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Padayatra, a socio-political drama also featuring Indrans and Grace Antony.

Sai Pallavi, last seen with Junaid Khan in Ek Din earlier this year, reunites with Periasamy after Amaran and with Dhanush after Maari 2 (2018). Sreeleela joins the cast after wrapping Ustad Bhagat Singh (2026), opposite Pawan Kalyan and Raashi Khanna.

With its title, cast and release date now locked, Om sets up an October showdown that brings together some of the biggest names across South Indian cinema.

Also Read: “Now you need to get settled”: Mrunal Thakur on family pressure, says she’s open to arranged marriage amid rumours with Dhanush

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