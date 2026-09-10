Allu Arjun’s fan association has been undertaking HPV vaccine awareness programmes across different parts of India, with the initiative claiming to have conducted around 820 events across eight states and union territories and reached more than 3 lakh girls.

Allu Arjun Fans Association conducts 820 HPV vaccine awareness events across 8 states, reaches over 3 lakh girls

The programmes have been organised through the Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA), with the stated objective of creating awareness about HPV vaccination, prevention and the importance of protecting against HPV-related diseases. The initiative has covered Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

According to the details shared by the association, the campaign has focused on taking awareness efforts to communities at the grassroots level. The programmes have been designed to encourage conversations around HPV vaccination and provide information on prevention, with cervical cancer prevention also being highlighted as part of the broader objective.

One of the recent programmes was conducted by the Solapur team at Nillakanteshwar High School in Solapur district. The event focused on educating students about the importance of HPV vaccination, prevention and the role of awareness in protecting against HPV-related diseases.

The latest programme forms part of the larger initiative announced by AAFA, which has been conducted across multiple regions over the course of the campaign. With hundreds of events being held, the association says the effort has reached communities beyond major urban centres.

Allu Arjun has a sizeable fan following across India, and fan associations associated with the actor have previously been involved in social initiatives. In this instance, the HPV awareness campaign has provided members with an avenue to participate in a public-health awareness effort at the local level.

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is associated with several types of cancer, including cervical cancer. Awareness about vaccination and prevention is considered an important component of efforts to reduce the risk of HPV-related diseases.

As the campaign continues, AAFA aims to expand conversations around HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention through similar grassroots programmes. The reported reach of over 3 lakh girls across 820 events marks the scale at which the fan association says it has taken the awareness initiative across the country.

Also Read: Allu Arjun says playing a woman in Pushpa was his “most alpha” move: “It pushed me beyond conventional boundaries”

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