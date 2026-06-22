Allu Arjun took to social media this Father's Day to express his deep love and admiration for his father, veteran Telugu film producer Allu Aravind, in a touching tribute that quickly won hearts across the country.

Allu Arjun pens a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to dad Allu Aravind: “He has given me almost everything in life”

The Pushpa star shared a warm and nostalgic video on his Instagram handle, featuring some of his most cherished moments with his father, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that left fans emotional. “My father is my God. He is the only God I can see, hear, speak to, touch & the one who has given me almost everything in life. Happy Father's Day to my dad and to every sweet dad in the world,” wrote the actor.

Allu Arjun, who has long been celebrated as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, is equally known for being a devoted family man who holds his loved ones close to his heart. His Father's Day post is a warm reflection of the deep bond he shares with Allu Aravind, one of the most respected and successful producers in the Telugu film industry, who has played a significant role in shaping his son's illustrious career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

While Allu Arjun had already achieved massive stardom over the years, his global recognition skyrocketed following the historic success of Pushpa, which firmly established him as a true Pan-India phenomenon. The actor has redefined what it means to be a mass entertainer, captivating audiences across languages and regions.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun has kept the excitement alive with the announcement of his upcoming film Raaka. Even a single poster reveal of his new avatar was enough to send fans into a frenzy, becoming one of the most talked-about character announcements in recent times. Audiences nationwide are now eagerly counting down to see him return to the big screen in this much-anticipated new avatar.

Also Read : Allu Arjun recreates his iconic ‘Jhukega Nahi Saala’ dialogue for young fan; heartwarming video wins the internet

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