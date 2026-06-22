Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee turned to social media to make actor Vijay's birthday a truly memorable one, sharing a heartwarming Instagram Story that gave fans a rare and intimate glimpse into the deep friendship the two share off-screen.

Atlee pens the most wholesome birthday wish for Thalapathy Vijay; watch

Posting a candid photograph of himself alongside the celebrated superstar, Atlee accompanied the image with a simple yet affectionate message, “Happy Birthday Anna @actorvijay,” a gesture that resonated instantly with fans and set social media abuzz with warmth and celebration.

The photograph itself spoke volumes, capturing an unguarded moment between the two with Atlee warmly embracing Vijay as both broke into genuine smiles. Far from being just another celebrity birthday post, the image radiated the kind of ease, comfort, and mutual respect that only comes from years of shared trust and camaraderie.

Atlee and Vijay are widely regarded as one of the most celebrated and successful actor-director duos in Tamil cinema. Their creative partnership has produced a string of blockbuster films Theri, Mersal, and Bigil each of which was met with tremendous love from audiences and strong praise from critics. Together, these collaborations have not only dominated the box office but have also cemented a relationship built on deep admiration and friendship that clearly extends well beyond their professional commitments.

Fans were quick to respond to Atlee's post with an outpouring of love, flooding the comments with birthday wishes and heartfelt reactions. The tribute swiftly became one of the most widely discussed celebrity birthday moments of the day, a testament to how deeply both Vijay and Atlee are loved by their audience.

Also Read : Atlee and Priya Atlee reveal baby daughter’s name ‘Miyou’

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