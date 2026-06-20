EXCLUSIVE: Prerna Arora on collaborating with Kiran Abbavaram for KA16, “He is very particular with his choices”; also speaks about her Malayalam debut with Anupama Parameswaran: “Malayalam industry is intelligent as well as commercial”

Producer Prerna Arora has collaborated again with Zee Studios after Jatadhara for a film starring Kiran Abbavaram, tentatively titled KA16. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, she said that the collaboration means a lot to her in today’s uncertain times. “It’s a great to work with Zee Studios at a time when there is a lot of recession and problems in terms of films not doing very well. At such a time, if you have a studio backing you, it’s a great collaboration. It’s a blessing. With Zee Studios, I have a long relationship. I debuted with Zee Studios with Rustom. It’s a temple and institution for me. And our script has that strength,” she said.

EXCLUSIVE: Prerna Arora on collaborating with Kiran Abbavaram for KA16, “He is very particular with his choices”; also speaks about her Malayalam debut with Anupama Parameswaran: “Malayalam industry is intelligent as well as commercial”

Sharing the subject of the film, Arora said, “It’s a mythology thriller film. It’s a beautiful and very powerful subject. We will announce the title with the poster in a month or two. Till then, we will keep the suspense.”

Prerna Arora pointed out that mythology is one of the favourite subjects currently with films like Mahavatar Narsimha and Mirai doing well and major projects like Ramayana and Varanasi lined up. “This is the time when people are actually wanting to watch such films,” she said. “People are becoming more religious, I guess. There should be a little bit of information and a little bit of commercial value. But people shouldn’t make such films just because mythology is working. Ours is a very different subject.” The film is directed by Srikanth Puppala.

Arora is delighted to get Kiran Abbavaram on board as the lead actor. “He is a rising star,” she said. “He is a hero who has done very youthful films. Today, the biggest challenge is to get the youth audience to the theatres. He has that kind of aura. He is very particular with his choices. He won’t do a film for just anything.”

When asked about the actress opposite him in the film, the producer revealed, “There will be a commercial heroine from Bollywood. Even in Jatadhara, there was Sonakshi Sinha. I always like to see Bollywood and Telugu industry coming together. Now, it’s the time for Pan-India.”

Arora is also foraying into Malayalam cinema with a yet untitled thriller starring Anupama Parameswaran. “I am a very big fan of Anupama,” she said. “I have watched all her films. I always wanted to work with her.”

She is amazed by the working style and the results brought out by the Malayalam industry. “Malayalam industry is highly intelligent as well as commercial,” she said. “They are making very good films. The highest rate of success is coming from Malayalam and Tamil industries. They are making films in Rs. 5 to Rs. 7 crores and their gross income is Rs. 50, Rs. 60 or Rs. 100 crores. It’s better than blowing up Rs. 100 crores and earning only Rs. 10 crores. There is a lot to learn also from Malayalam technically.”

Arora also touched upon the subject of giving fake box office collections; something she doesn’t agree with. “Only powerful films like Dhurandhar, which are really loved by the audience, will be successful. No matter how much lies and inflated numbers are given, everybody will know what works. In Malayalam and Telugu industries, there is no corporate booking too,” she said.

When it comes to the films she backs, Prerna Arora said that her process has always been simple. “It’s all about the script that comes in my destiny. I have never networked for films. I have not gone out window shopping for my films. Whatever has come to me is my destiny. My connection is with God, who gives me a script and a film,” she said.

Also Read: After ‘Pallo Latke’, Shreya Sharma reunites with producer Prerna Arora for an exciting Malayalam film song

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