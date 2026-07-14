Akhil Akkineni shares emotional note on the response to Lenin: “This is a victory for those who believed in me and wanted me to win”

Akhil Akkineni had a weekend to remember. Following the success of his latest feature, Lenin, the star shared that the film’s box-office numbers and overwhelming audience reception have moved him to reflect on the long emotional journey leading up to this moment.

Akhil Akkineni shares emotional note on the response to Lenin: “This is a victory for those who believed in me and wanted me to win”

“Given the overwhelming response, the positivity I have received from the audience, and the respect they are giving me—yes, it's way, way more than box office numbers,” Akhil said in an official statement. He added that while box office performance remains the ultimate priority for the distribution network and producers, “beyond that, it's an emotional journey that has found its redemption at the end.”

In an emotional note highlighting the personal significance of the film’s triumph, Akhil shared: “For all the people who believed in me, and everyone who wanted me to win, this is their victory. The last three to four days have given many people countless reasons to feel proud. Yes, the journey has been worth it, and it's the redemption that counts. I'm just in an incredible amount of relief that all the people who supported me finally got their redemption.”

The actor further underscored how the Murali Kishor Abburu directorial, co-starring Bhagyashri Borse, has already emerged as a highly lucrative venture for its investors. “Today, my distributors called me to share that the film has recovered its investment and they are in profit,” Akhil revealed. “I just can't tell you how much it means for everyone who has believed in me and in this project. It's an emotional answer, but it's the plain and simple truth.”

Also featuring vital supporting performances from Easwari Rao, Sunil, and Sivaji, the acclaimed Telugu drama opened in cinemas worldwide last Friday.

Lenin is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises and Sithara Entertainments, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

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