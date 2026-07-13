National Award-winning actor, writer, and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has achieved another significant milestone after being honoured with the South Indian Icon Award at the prestigious Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards. The recognition celebrates his contribution to Indian cinema and acknowledges his growing influence across the film industry.

Rishab Shetty receives South Indian Icon Award at Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards

One of the standout moments of the ceremony came when acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran presented the South Indian Icon Award to Rishab Shetty. The occasion reflected the mutual admiration shared between two celebrated filmmakers from different film industries.

Following the event, Rishab Shetty expressed his gratitude on social media by writing, "Heartfelt thanks to @cinemavikatan and @anandavikatan for this honor! Truly grateful to receive this award from #Vetrimaaran sir. Thank you for all the love and support."

The Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected platforms recognising excellence in cinema. Rishab Shetty receiving the South Indian Icon Award highlights the impact of his work beyond regional cinema, especially after the widespread success of the Kantara franchise, which brought indigenous storytelling to audiences across the world.

Known for presenting culturally rooted stories with authenticity, Shetty has continued to earn appreciation from critics, fellow filmmakers, and moviegoers. This latest recognition further strengthens his position as one of the leading creative voices in Indian cinema, balancing traditional narratives with mainstream appeal. With several projects in the pipeline, the award marks another important chapter in his journey and reflects the strong connection he has built with audiences across the country.

Also Read : Mythri Movie Makers extends warm birthday wishes to Rishab Shetty: “May Jai Hanuman mark another glorious chapter in your remarkable journey”

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