Zach Cregger says horror feels like one of the most unpredictable genres right now: “Anything can happen with it”

Filmmaker Zach Cregger, known for Barbarian and Weapons, has spoken about the current state of the horror genre while discussing his upcoming film Resident Evil. According to Cregger, horror continues to offer filmmakers the freedom to surprise audiences and explore stories that do not necessarily follow predictable patterns.

Zach Cregger says horror feels like one of the most unpredictable genres right now: “Anything can happen with it”

In a conversation with Fox News, Cregger said the genre has become an especially interesting space because audiences can still walk into a film without knowing exactly what to expect. “I just feel like for whatever reason right now, horror feels like anything can happen with it. It feels like one of the last kind of pockets, not last but a very healthy pocket for something that is gonna be surprising,” Cregger said.

The filmmaker pointed to the unpredictability of recent horror releases as one of the reasons he enjoys working within the genre. He also referred to Obsession, describing the experience of watching something unlike what he had seen before. “Obsession, I've never seen anything like that before. It's so cool and I am just excited to be playing in that arena,” he added.

Zach Cregger on the appeal of horror

Cregger believes that the ability to surprise audiences has become an important part of horror's appeal. The genre allows filmmakers to experiment with different ideas while giving viewers the possibility of encountering something unexpected when they enter a theatre.

“It just feels like I can go and be surprised at the movies and that is refreshing. I think Godspeed, let's keep going,” Cregger said.

His comments come as horror continues to remain a prominent part of theatrical cinema, with filmmakers exploring different subgenres and approaches to storytelling.

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reimagines the franchise

Cregger's Resident Evil is set to offer a new take on the popular horror franchise. The film follows Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, a medical courier who becomes caught up in a dangerous night that turns into a fight for survival.

The upcoming film is directed by Cregger, who previously helmed Barbarian and Weapons. Rather than revisiting an existing storyline, Resident Evil is being presented as an all-new story within the franchise.

Resident Evil is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Resident Evil: Zach Cregger reveals Austin Abrams nearly died while filming dangerous scene

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