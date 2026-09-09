The final trailer for Digger gives a glimpse into Tom's character, oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, who becomes entangled in an ecological crisis with potentially global conseques.

The final trailer for Digger has been released, offering a closer look at the crisis surrounding oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, played by Tom Cruise. The film, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, follows the powerful businessman as he finds himself at the centre of an ecological catastrophe with consequences that could extend to the highest levels of power.

Tom Cruise’s Digger Rockwell races to contain a global crisis in final Digger trailer

With great power comes great deniability. As the situation continues to escalate, several of the country’s most powerful figures become caught up in the chaos and look to Digger to help resolve the growing crisis. Convinced that he is the only person capable of taking control, Digger attempts to manage the situation while racing against time.

We trust Digger! the trailer declares, as the character tries to prove that he can fix the situation, even as questions remain over whether he may have played a role in creating the mess in the first place.

The final trailer highlights the film’s mix of satire, dark humour and unpredictable developments, while offering another glimpse at the world created by Iñárritu ahead of its theatrical release.

Cruise stars in the title role alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde also feature in the cast.

Iñárritu directed the film from a screenplay by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Iñárritu and Berman.

The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

Behind the camera, Iñárritu is joined by several previous collaborators, including Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, editors Conor O’Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrione, Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi, and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler. The filmmaking team also includes Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner, production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

An Alejandro G. Iñárritu film, Digger was shot entirely in VistaVision. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas and IMAX® across India on October 2, 2026, and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Also Read : Tom Cruise to return as Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder follow-up with Anne Hathaway; film set for June 2028 release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.