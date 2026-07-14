The actor's reputation as the MCU’s biggest spoiler strikes again as fans react to a hilarious moment during a conversation about the highly anticipated superhero film.

Tom Holland nearly spoils Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending; Zendaya and Jacob Batalon stop him just in time in viral video

Tom Holland's reputation for accidentally revealing Marvel secrets almost caught up with him once again. The actor recently left fans amused after he nearly gave away the ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a conversation with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. A video from the interaction has since gone viral on social media, with Marvel fans praising Zendaya and Batalon for stepping in before Holland could reveal any major plot details.

Tom Holland nearly spoils Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending; Zendaya and Jacob Batalon stop him just in time in viral video

During the conversation, Holland was discussing the tone of the upcoming film and hinted that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be an emotional chapter in Peter Parker's journey. However, as he continued speaking, the actor appeared to edge dangerously close to revealing how the film concludes. Sensing what was about to happen, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon quickly interrupted him, preventing the actor from inadvertently disclosing the ending.

The light-hearted moment has become an instant hit online, with fans joking that Holland's long-running reputation as the "king of Marvel spoilers" remains intact. Over the years, the actor has accidentally revealed several details about MCU projects during interviews, prompting Marvel Studios to often pair him with co-stars tasked with keeping spoilers under wraps.

No way Spider-Man Brand New Day ends, just as I expected 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aO0mKnaKjt — 🕷️ (@spidermanfiles) July 13, 2026



Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity. The upcoming film is expected to explore a new phase in the superhero's journey as he operates anonymously while protecting New York City.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day serves as the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the film features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles. According to the official synopsis, Peter Parker will face a powerful new threat while dealing with an unexpected and potentially dangerous evolution of his superpowers.

While Marvel continues to keep key story details tightly under wraps, Holland's latest near-spoiler has only added to the excitement surrounding the film. Fortunately for fans hoping to avoid major reveals ahead of release, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon managed to stop the actor just in time, ensuring that Spider-Man: Brand New Day still has plenty of surprises left for audiences.

Also Read: Sadie Sink on working with Tom Holland on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, “He was just so relaxed and open, I felt very at ease”

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