Sadie Sink on working with Tom Holland on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, “He was just so relaxed and open, I felt very at ease”

With less than a month remaining before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, excitement continues to build among fans as fresh updates from the film keep surfacing. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming superhero film brings back Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Following the events of the previous installment, Peter Parker now lives in a world where no one remembers his identity, forcing him to begin a new chapter. Adding to the anticipation is Sadie Sink, who has joined the cast in a closely guarded role. While Sony Pictures has not revealed details about her character, the actress recently spoke about her experience of working with Tom Holland and the film's team.

Sadie Sink on working with Tom Holland on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, “He was just so relaxed and open, I felt very at ease”

In an interview with Nylon, Sadie reflected on joining the established Spider-Man franchise and said, "It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he (Tom Holland) could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general. He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease.”

The actress also acknowledged the massive popularity of the Marvel franchise, especially Spider-Man. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast,” highlighting the scale of the production compared to other projects she has worked on.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theatres in India on 30th July. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to audiences across the country.

Also Read : Kevin Feige teases Spider-Man: Brand New Day, says, “It is the first Spider-Man film in the MCU that is focused on…”

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