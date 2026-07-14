Sony Pictures Animation has confirmed that the fifth instalment of its Hotel Transylvania franchise will arrive in theatres on October 8, carrying a new title, The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, according to Variety India.

Hotel Transylvania 5 titled The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, set for October 8 release

Distribution and creative team

Sony Pictures will distribute the film across North America, while Amazon MGM Studios will handle its international release. Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins have been brought on to direct the project, with Lawrence Jonas producing and Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca serving as executive producers.

Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, said, “From the beginning, Hotel Transylvania has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family. These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation’s storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character driven comedy. With this next installment, we’re honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love. We’re delighted to partner with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the Drac Pack back to theatres for families around the world.”

What the new film is about

The upcoming film finds Dracula happily settled into retirement while his daughter, Mavis, takes charge of the legendary monster hotel. A series of spooky, unexplained happenings then sends chills through the resort, prompting the Drac Pack to set off on what is billed as its most spellbinding adventure yet, one aimed at uncovering the mystery behind the haunting.

Courtenay Valenti, Head of Film at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Hotel Transylvania is one of those rare franchises that has become a beloved tradition for families around the world, a film series that has always balanced irreverent humor with genuine heart.” She added, “We're thrilled to collaborate with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the Drac Pack back to the big screen and continue this legacy of inventive, character driven storytelling that audiences have embraced for over a decade.”

A franchise over a decade in the making

The original Hotel Transylvania debuted in theatres in 2012 and reportedly grossed $355 million worldwide, a success that launched the wider franchise. Its sequels, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, reportedly went on to earn $475 million and $530 million worldwide, respectively. The fourth film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, premiered exclusively on Prime Video in 2022.

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