The End of Oak Street to release in India on August 14, makers unveil character posters

Warner Bros. India has unveiled five new character posters for The End of Oak Street. The film will be released in Cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Featuring Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt, Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt, Christian Convery as Brian Platt, and Starbuck, the posters build intrigue around a neighbourhood that is ripped from suburbia and transported to someplace unknown.

The End of Oak Street to release in India on August 14, makers unveil character posters

With the tagline “Together is the only way through,” the posters spotlight the film’s central idea of survival through togetherness, as the Platt family navigates their unrecognisable surroundings and discovers that sticking together may be their only way forward.

The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia)

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in Cinemas and IMAXÒ in India on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Producer JJ Abrams on what sets The End of Oak Street apart from Jurassic Park, “I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone but…”

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