Producer JJ Abrams on what sets The End of Oak Street apart from Jurassic Park, “I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone but…”

This August, The End of Oak Street brings a mysterious survival story to Indian cinemas, as an ordinary neighbourhood is ripped from suburbia and transported to someplace unknown. Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the film follows the Platt family as they navigate their unrecognisable surroundings and discover that their survival depends on sticking together.

Producer JJ Abrams on what sets The End of Oak Street apart from Jurassic Park, “I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone but…”

Speaking about the film, producer J.J. Abrams explained what makes The End of Oak Street distinct from Jurassic Park. He shared, “I think people are hungry for new stories, original stories, and to me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia.”

He further added, “I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone, but those films, for the most part, take place in these beautiful jungles, these distant islands. David’s (Robert Mitchell) whole approach here was the juxtaposition of the absolute mundane suburban family life — swing sets and ice-cream trucks, and above-ground pools and school buses — and dinosaurs. If there’s any part of you that is excited by what you saw in the trailers, I can promise that the movie will deliver on everything.”

The End of Oak Street, also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in Cinemas and IMAX in India in August 2026.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor face a terrifying cosmic mystery in The End of Oak Street trailer

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