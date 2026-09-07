Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $900 million domestically in 36 days, becoming the fastest film ever to reach the milestone at the North American box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has added another major box-office milestone to its record-breaking theatrical run. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has crossed the $900 million mark at the North American box office in just 36 days, making it the fastest film in history to reach the benchmark. It is also only the second film ever to cross $900 million domestically without adjusting for inflation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes fastest film ever to cross $900 million at domestic box office: Report

According to a Deadline report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now surpassed the pace set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took 50 days to cross $900 million in North America. However, the 2015 Star Wars film continues to hold the all-time domestic record, with a lifetime haul of approximately $936.6 million.

The achievement further strengthens what has already been an exceptional theatrical run for the latest Spider-Man film. As of the latest reports, Brand New Day has grossed around $2.4 billion worldwide and remains among the biggest global releases of 2026. The film has also spent six consecutive weeks at the top of the domestic box office, underlining its sustained audience interest well beyond its opening weekend.

The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Cretton also co-created and directed Marvel Television's Wonder Man for Disney+, making Brand New Day another major MCU project in his Marvel portfolio.

Will Spider-Man 5 happen?

With Brand New Day continuing to perform strongly, attention is now turning toward the future of Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Sony and Marvel have not formally announced a fifth Spider-Man film yet. Their collaboration on the character has historically been handled on a film-by-film basis, meaning another agreement would need to be reached before a new sequel can officially move forward.

Also Read: How Toxic’s REJECTION helped Hanuman Ansh Explode: Devotional film was postponed by a week due to Spider-Man; makers resorted to BOGO on release day before the film began its HISTORIC run

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.