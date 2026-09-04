The upcoming live-action adaptation stars Abrams as Bryan and is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on September 18 in four languages.

Resident Evil: Austin Abrams runs through exploding bodies in new Raccoon City clip; Zach Cregger brings survival horror to the big screen

A new glimpse of the upcoming live-action Resident Evil film has offered fans a closer look at the terrifying world of Raccoon City. Directed by Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind Barbarian and Weapons, the highly anticipated survival horror film is set to release in India on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Resident Evil: Austin Abrams runs through exploding bodies in new Raccoon City clip; Zach Cregger brings survival horror to the big screen

Cregger recently treated fans to a new clip from the film during Sony’s September State of Play broadcast. The footage features actor Austin Abrams as Bryan, who finds himself navigating the deserted streets of Raccoon City while attempting to complete an important task. The sequence appears to draw heavily from the atmosphere and gameplay elements associated with the popular Resident Evil video game franchise.

In the clip, Bryan is seen carrying a medical kit that he is supposed to deliver while making his way through an eerily silent street. The seemingly deserted surroundings soon become increasingly threatening as infected residents of the town appear on the rooftops and attempt to attack him.

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The situation quickly escalates, forcing Bryan to run for his life as he finds himself caught in a rain of exploding bodies. The sequence combines the desolate setting of Raccoon City with fast-paced survival horror, giving audiences a glimpse at the kind of experience Cregger is attempting to create with the film.

The new footage also reinforces the filmmaker’s focus on making Resident Evil an immersive survival horror experience. Earlier this week, Cregger reportedly screened the first 30 minutes of the film for a select audience. Attendees subsequently praised the opening portion, with several describing it as capturing the sensation of being inside a survival horror video game.

Austin Abrams leads the film as Bryan, with the story taking audiences into the chaos surrounding Raccoon City. The new clip further establishes the character’s vulnerability as he attempts to navigate a hostile environment while completing his mission.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil is set to bring the iconic video game world to cinemas with a new live-action interpretation. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film exclusively in theatres on September 18, 2026, across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Resident Evil set for India release on September 18, 2026

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