The Kitao Sakurai directorial brings Ryu, Ken Masters and Chun-Li to the big screen with a star-studded ensemble cast.

Street Fighter Trailer: Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji face off in action-packed first look

Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have unveiled the first trailer of Street Fighter, the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The trailer was launched as part of the World Warrior Tour, which began in Tokyo with a special event at the iconic Shinjuku Yunika Vision screens. The film is scheduled to release across India on October 16, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Street Fighter Trailer: Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji face off in action-packed first look

The trailer launch in Japan was attended by lead actors Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang and Jason Momoa, along with Japanese actor Hirooki Goto, voice talent Eiko Kano, director Kitao Sakurai and Street Fighter game director Takayuki Nakayama. The event marked the beginning of the film's global promotional campaign.

Adding an interactive element to the launch, the makers also introduced a playable version of the full-length trailer on YouTube. The initiative, titled the STREET FIGHTER Combo Challenge, allows viewers to interact with the trailer while watching it, making it an extension of the game's combat-driven format.

Set in 1993, Street Fighter follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken Masters as they are brought together when Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament. What begins as a high-stakes combat competition soon leads to a larger conspiracy, forcing the two fighters to confront both each other and events from their past.

Andrew Koji plays Ryu, while Noah Centineo takes on the role of Ken Masters. Callina Liang features as Chun-Li, with Jason Momoa portraying Blanka. The ensemble cast also includes Joe Anoa’i, known as Roman Reigns, as Akuma; David Dastmalchian as M. Bison; Cody Rhodes as Guile; Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki; Eric André as Don Sauvage; Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim; Orville Peck as Vega; Olivier Richters as Zangief; and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

The cast further features Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog and several other performers.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter aims to bring the franchise's signature characters and combat styles from the gaming world to the big screen. The film will arrive in Indian cinemas on October 16, 2026, in four languages.

Also Read: Street Fighter | Official Trailer | In Cinemas October 16

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