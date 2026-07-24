Production on Netflix’s Extraction 3, starring Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and Golshifteh Farahani, has officially begun. Hemsworth confirmed the development on Instagram, sharing pictures from the set featuring himself, Elba, and director Sam Hargrave, writing, “E3 here we go!”

Chris Hemsworth confirms Extraction 3 has officially started production

The Russo brothers also shared the update on Instagram, writing, “Now in production. Extraction 3 has officially kicked off production in New South Wales. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba & Golshifteh Farahani. Directed by Sam Hargrave. Produced by AGBO. Only on Netflix.”

Hemsworth will reprise his role as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake in the film, with plot details for the third instalment yet to be revealed.

The franchise is based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, developed from a story by Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

The original Extraction debuted on Netflix in 2020 and went on to become one of the streaming platform’s biggest film releases at the time. It was followed by Extraction 2 in 2023, with both instalments topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for Most Popular English Films.

Extraction 3 is produced by AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Ari Costa, alongside Wild State’s Chris Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson, along with Sam Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Steven V. Scavelli and Shelby Malone serve as executive producers on the project.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth reveals his method for perfecting Dementus’ voice in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

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