Prime Video unveiled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser at San Diego Comic-Con and confirmed its November 11 premiere.

The Rings of Power Season 3 to premiere on November 11; teaser debuts at Comic-Con

Prime Video offered fans their first look at the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The streaming platform also confirmed that the new season will premiere on November 11, 2026, with the first four episodes dropping on launch day.

The Rings of Power Season 3 to premiere on November 11; teaser debuts at Comic-Con

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were joined by cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower for the panel, which was moderated by Benjamin Walker.

Season 3 teaser hints at a darker Middle-earth

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into a darker chapter of the story as Sauron's plan to forge the One Ring moves forward. With his growing influence threatening every corner of Middle-earth, the season will see unlikely alliances formed in an attempt to stop the Dark Lord.

Set five years after the fall of Eregion, Season 3 follows Sauron's armies as they continue their conquest. Only a handful of strongholds, including Khazad-dûm, Lindon and Rivendell, remain standing against him.

New characters and Simon Pegg join the fantasy epic

Prime Video also introduced several new additions to the cast. Eddie Marsan will play Thrain, the elder brother of King Durin IV, while Andrew Richardson joins as Anarion, Elendil's younger son and Isildur's brother. Adam Young has been cast as Marnûkh, a mysterious Orc.

The panel also revealed that actor Simon Pegg has voiced the Balrog, marking the first time the iconic creature will speak in the series.

Fans attending Hall H were also treated to a surprise appearance by four armoured Nazgnagôl, new ring-servants of Sauron who will make their debut in the upcoming season.

Release schedule confirmed

Prime Video announced that the first four episodes of Season 3 will be released on November 11, followed by Episodes 5 and 6 on November 18. The final two episodes will arrive on November 25.

Produced by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay alongside Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brändström, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to explore the Second Age of Middle-earth, set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The first two seasons of the fantasy drama are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Also Read: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 gets November 2026 release date; Prime Video renews fantasy epic for Season 4

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