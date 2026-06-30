Prime Video held its first-ever Obsessed Fest on June 27 in Los Angeles, a sold-out, immersive celebration of the platform’s young adult series and films. The event featured panels with casts and creators from The Love Hypothesis, Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, The Devil's Mouth, Maxton Hall, Your Fault: London, Drawn Together, The Last Sunrise and Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Jennifer Lopez delivers surprise performance at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance for the Off Campus cast, performing her new single ‘Everything’s Fine’ along with her 2011 track ‘On the Floor’, which has seen renewed popularity tied to the series. Rock band The Beaches also performed their track ‘Edge of the Earth’, featured in Off Campus, while the Amazon Music Lounge hosted an acoustic set from Asha Banks and a talk with Off Campus creator Louisa Levy.

Antonio Cipriano, who stars in Off Campus, said, “This show touches on so many different topics that are very personal to a lot of people and people see themselves in the characters, and it’s so cool to be a part of something like that. It’s an important show, it’s an honor to be a part of.”

Benito Skinner said, “Today is a day where we can just obsess without judgement.” Lili Reinhart shared, “I just really fell in love with Olive and Adam… they’re so charming and extremely opposite, and that was fun to play.” Lana Condor described her experience on The Devil’s Mouth, saying, “It was the opposite of a vacation. I was terrified for my life all day long.” Anna Todd reflected on adaptation choices, saying, “You can’t be so precious about every line. I need to make sure the film is really good for people who are not readers.”

Prime Video also announced a second season of Every Year After, expanding into Carley Fortune’s novel One Golden Summer with Amy B. Harris continuing as showrunner. The final season of Maxton Hall was confirmed for a December launch, while The Last Sunrise was set to premiere on August 26. Benito Skinner announced that Zedd will guest star in the next season of Overcompensating. The event was livestreamed exclusively on TikTok.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez likely to lend her voice for a world peace anthem for Vikrant Massey-starrer international film White; backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain

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