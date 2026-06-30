Angelina Jolie has revealed that she has not been on a date since her divorce from Brad Pitt became final nearly a decade ago. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview, the actress, who rarely discusses her personal life, said, “To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” adding that she has tended to put that part of her life on hold while prioritising her children and family.

Angelina Jolie opens up about dating after Brad Pitt split: “I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago”

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith and were married for two years before she filed for divorce in 2016, following an incident on a private flight. The couple share six children, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. Their divorce proceedings stretched across eight years in court before finally being settled in December 2024.

A new role brings new perspective

In her latest film Couture, Jolie plays Maxine, an American filmmaker working at Paris Fashion Week who finds herself drawn to a character played by Louis Garrel, even as she navigates unexpected health news. Jolie said playing the part helped her reconcile different sides of womanhood, explaining that a woman can be devoted to her daughter while still needing and accepting love for herself.

Finding her fighting spirit again

Jolie told Variety earlier this month that her career took a different turn after she stepped away from her marriage. She said she had largely stopped acting before the divorce to focus on directing and international projects, but returning to acting became the more practical way to balance shorter stints away from home with earning a steady income.

She added that she feels renewed, saying her “fighting spirit is finally back” after being knocked down for a period, crediting her now-older children for helping her regain it.

With Couture now playing in theatres, Jolie appears to be entering this next chapter on her own terms, balancing a revived acting career with the family life she has long prioritised.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie drops FBI lawsuit over Brad Pitt’s alleged abuse after two years

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