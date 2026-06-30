BTS’ fifth studio album ARIRANG has crossed 3.8 billion global streams in its first eight weeks of release, according to data from music analytics company Luminate. The album was released in March 2026, and the streaming count covers the period from March 20 to May 14.

BTS’ ARIRANG crosses 3.8 billion global streams in eight weeks, Luminate report reveals

Luminate’s report also found that BTS’ broader catalogue saw a parallel rise in listenership following the album’s release and the start of the group’s 2026 world tour. Combined with ARIRANG’s numbers, the group’s total streaming output across platforms surpassed 5.3 billion during the same eight-week window.

According to Luminate, streaming activity for the album was spread across regions, with Latin America accounting for the largest share at 27 percent, followed by Northeast Asia at 17 percent, North America at 14 percent, Southeast Asia at 13 percent and Europe at 12 percent.

Spotify data cited in the report showed that the album’s lead single, ‘SWIM’, passed 500 million cumulative streams on the platform as of May 26, making it the first track to reach that mark in 2026. Luminate noted that all 14 songs on the album individually crossed 100 million streams, with ‘Body to Body’ and ‘Hooligan’ each surpassing 200 million.

Physical sales of ARIRANG also performed strongly in the United States, where Luminate recorded 810,000 units sold across CD and vinyl formats during the period, placing BTS at the top of the market by a wide margin over the next two artists on the list. On the charts, ‘SWIM’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while ARIRANG opened atop the Billboard 200.

On fan engagement, Luminate’s analysis found that among consumers aware of BTS, 26 percent qualified as engaged listeners, 15 percent showed strong affinity toward the group, and 9 percent were classified as superfans. The report stated that all three categories rose between two and five percentage points year-over-year.

The data also pointed to growth among listeners outside the group’s traditional fan base. General likeability scores rose to 44 percent for the ‘Like’ category and 32 percent for ‘Listen,’ up 10 and 4 percentage points respectively compared to 2021. Luminate said a newer segment of hip-hop-oriented listeners who do not typically follow K-pop but engage with BTS has also emerged, making up about 7 percent of those aware of the group, with 38 percent of that segment identifying as Hispanic or Latino.

BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS’ label under HYBE, said the analysis shows the group maintaining strong engagement with its existing fanbase while continuing to draw in new listeners and expand its reach with a wider, mainstream audience.

ARIRANG marked BTS’ first studio album release since the group’s 2026 comeback, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with lead single ‘SWIM’ also topping the Hot 100. The group followed the release with the launch of the BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG,’ which is currently underway across multiple regions.

Also Read: BTS to launch ‘THE CITY ARIRANG’ experiences in Las Vegas and Busan

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