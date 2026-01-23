MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez likely to lend her voice for a world peace anthem for Vikrant Massey-starrer international film White; backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain

The international thriller White, starring Vikrant Massey as global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with an acclaimed international cast and crew, has been creating a buzz since its announcement. And now, the excitement is set to reach new heights. Bollywood Hungama has learned from sources that the makers are in talks with an international music label that has reached out to global icon Jennifer Lopez for a special song in the film.

The collaboration is being facilitated by a leading global music label, known for its worldwide reach and work with top international artists. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, “Jennifer Lopez and the international music label are exploring a theme song that will define the soul of White. The track, which will be in English and Spanish, is envisioned as a grand anthem for promoting Indian philosophies for world peace, love and oneness, drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal The World’.”

About White

The global thriller White is primarily in English and Spanish. The makers plan to dub the film in 21 languages, including Hindi. The shoot is complete, with 90% of filming taking place in South America. Additionally, 90% of the cast and crew are international, with cinematography led by Juan Carlos Gil, famed for his work on Narcos.

White is backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, directed by Montoo Bassi, and co-produced by Conscious Studios, PeaceCraft Pictures, and BroadVision. Jaguar Bite, a leading production house in South America, has also joined as a co-production partner.

With Jennifer Lopez potentially coming on board, White could gain a truly global musical moment that matches the film’s scale and message. If the anthem materializes, it may help the makers take the core theme of peace and non-violence to a wider audience across continents. The team is expected to lock the final details soon, and an official announcement could follow in the coming weeks.

