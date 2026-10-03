Marvel Television has unveiled the new trailer for VisionQuest, the upcoming original series that brings back Paul Bettany as Vision and James Spader as Ultron. The series will stream exclusively on JioHotstar in India from October 14, with the first episode available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

James Spader returns as Ultron as Paul Bettany leads Marvel’s VisionQuest, trailer out now

VisionQuest concludes the trilogy that began with 2021’s WandaVision and continued with 2024’s Agatha All Along. The new series expands Vision’s story as he attempts to understand his identity and find a new sense of purpose after escaping those who wanted to weaponise him.

Following his reboot, Vision goes into hiding and turns to the AI personas embedded within his programming for guidance. These include F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. and the infamous Ultron. However, his attempt to remain unnoticed comes to an end after a bounty is placed on him, forcing Vision to go on the run.

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During his journey, Vision is accompanied by Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious young boy who may be connected to him as his son or reincarnation. As Vision tries to evade those pursuing him, he is also forced to confront his own nature and Ultron’s influence while attempting to understand the mystery surrounding his young companion.

The series stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy.

VisionQuest is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali and Terry Matalas. The series is written by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti and Matthew Okumura.

Created for television by Terry Matalas and based on Marvel Comics, VisionQuest has Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Paul Bettany, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer and Christopher J. Byrne serving as executive producers. Roopesh Parekh serves as producer.

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