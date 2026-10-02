Also starring Ian McKellen and Daisy Ridley, Ti West directs this Paramount's darker take on the Dickens classic that will reach Indian cinemas on November 27.

The spirits have arrived, and they are in no mood for a cosy Christmas. Paramount Pictures has unveiled the official new trailer for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a darker and more haunting reimagining of the timeless holiday classic, with Johnny Depp stepping into the shoes of the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge.

Johnny Depp is a haunting ‘Ebenezer Scrooge’ in the chilling new trailer for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

The film offers a fresh take on Charles Dickens' beloved story and promises audiences a version of Scrooge unlike the one they know. Going by the trailer, the tone leans towards the eerie, with the makers teasing chills and thrills alongside the familiar tale of redemption.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Scrooge, a bitter and miserly man whose life takes an unexpected turn on Christmas Eve when he encounters supernatural forces. Confronted by visions of his past, present and future, he is forced to reckon with the choices he has made and the person he has become.

Johnny Depp leads an ensemble cast that includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen. With such a line-up of acclaimed names, the film appears set to bring together a mix of established stars and fresh faces for its spooky spin on the Dickensian world.

The film is directed by Ti West, a filmmaker known for his work in the horror genre, which makes the darker treatment of the material a natural fit. The screenplay is written by Nathaniel Halpern and is based on Dickens' novella A Christmas Carol, one of the most adapted works in English literature.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will release in cinemas across India on 27 November 2026, just in time for the festive season. For viewers who have grown up with the story in its many forms, this version aims to offer something new, with a Scrooge who is more unsettling than ever.

Also Read: Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

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