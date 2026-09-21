The actresses share the screen with Josh Hartnett in Michael Showalter’s psychological thriller arriving in Indian cinemas on October 2.

Dakota Johnson on kissing Anne Hathaway in Verity: “I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life”

Verity is set to bring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett together for an intense psychological thriller when the film arrives in Indian cinemas on October 2, 2026. Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, the upcoming film has already drawn attention with its trailers, particularly for a kiss shared by Hathaway and Johnson.

Dakota Johnson on kissing Anne Hathaway in Verity: “I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life”

The intimate moment between the two actresses is one of the sequences that has sparked curiosity around the adaptation. In a recent interview with Extra TV, Johnson was asked about the much-discussed kiss scene and responded with a playful remark about her co-star.

“I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I’m there,” she said, before teasingly apologising to Josh Hartnett. Hathaway also spoke about the film’s intimate moments, adding a humorous take on the experience: “We all kissed each other. It’s a miracle nobody got sick. Let’s put it that way.”

In a new interview, Dakota Johnson says she would kiss Anne Hathaway for the rest of her life: “I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I'm there.” pic.twitter.com/UUfn06vx6a — Anne Hathaway Archives 📚 (@ahathawayfiles) September 20, 2026



Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity adapts Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller and follows Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, a struggling writer who gets an opportunity to ghostwrite for renowned author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

Lowen relocates to the remote Crawford estate after being brought on to complete Verity’s book series. While staying at the estate, she discovers what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical manuscript. The writings contain disturbing revelations about Verity’s husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett, and the events surrounding their family.

As Lowen becomes increasingly immersed in the Crawford household, she begins to question the truth behind what she has discovered. The story explores the blurred lines between fiction and reality, manipulation and attraction, and opportunity and obsession.

The film’s central trio of Hathaway, Johnson and Hartnett anchors the story, while the adaptation brings Hoover’s fictional world to the screen under Showalter’s direction.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Verity will release in India exclusively in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Verity teaser out: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson star in Colleen Hoover adaptation; to release on October 2

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