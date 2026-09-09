M. Night Shyamalan is returning with another mysterious story, this time combining romance with supernatural elements. The filmmaker has unveiled the first teaser of Remain, his upcoming romantic thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor. The film, developed by Shyamalan with novelist Nicholas Sparks, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in February 2027.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Remain set for February 2027 release; teaser out starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor

The teaser begins on a surprisingly warm note, introducing Gyllenhaal's Tate, a reclusive architect who moves to a coastal town in Cape Cod following a period of depression and personal loss. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Wren, played by Dynevor.

What initially appears to be a straightforward love story gradually develops into something far more unsettling. Tate and Wren spend time together, play charades and board games, compete over chess, share meals and slowly grow closer. Their relationship is presented through a series of intimate and playful moments, accompanied by Mitski's My Love Mine All Mine.

At one point, Tate tells Wren that she is unlike anybody he has ever met, setting up the central mystery surrounding her character.

Remain takes a darker turn

The tone of the teaser changes when Wren becomes emotional and asks Tate, “Why can’t we be together, Tate?” He responds, “I think you know.”

Wren then disappears behind a fluttering curtain, marking the beginning of the film's more supernatural side. In another unsettling sequence, Tate hears Wren crying in the bathroom late at night. When he investigates, it appears that she is about to slam her head against the wall. However, after Tate switches on the light, the room is empty.

The teaser closes with the ominous line, “Trust the Unknown.”

According to the film's official premise, Wren draws Tate into a deadly mystery surrounding the coastal town, forcing him to confront events that appear to go beyond what he can understand.

The premise and teaser have naturally invited comparisons to films such as The Notebook and The Sixth Sense, particularly because Remain appears to combine an emotional love story with a supernatural mystery.

The central mystery has also led to speculation over whether Wren is a ghost, whether Tate possesses the ability to see the dead or whether the reality of their relationship is very different from what the teaser initially suggests. The deliberate shift from a gentle romance to unsettling imagery has become one of the film's key talking points.

Also Read: Presumed Innocent Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal is accused of murder in gripping legal drama, watch

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