From Barbarian to Resident Evil: Meet Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind the new horror film

Resident Evil has roped in Zach Cregger to direct the latest film in the franchise. The film is slated to release on September 18. This September, horror fans will see Zach Cregger take on one of the genre’s most recognisable franchises. Resident Evil, directed by Cregger, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 18. The filmmaker has gained attention in recent years for his work in horror and his distinctive approach to the genre. For those unfamiliar with his work, here’s a closer look at the filmmaker.

From Barbarian to Resident Evil: Meet Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind the new horror film

Who Is Zach Cregger?

American filmmaker Zach Cregger has established himself as a notable name in the horror genre in recent years. He first gained widespread attention with Barbarian, which was released in 2022. Made on a modest budget, the horror film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office.

Cregger continued his work in the genre with Weapons in 2025. The film also received a positive response from audiences and critics and earned several major accolades, including an Oscar and a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for Amy Madigan.

Cregger is now taking on Resident Evil, one of the most established names in survival horror. With the new film, he is bringing his filmmaking approach to the franchise while drawing on elements associated with its established identity.

Is Zach Cregger a Resident Evil Fan?

The answer is yes. Cregger has spoken about being a fan of the Resident Evil video games. He has revealed that Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard influenced his approach to the film, with Resident Evil 4 being particularly significant to him as his favourite game in the series.

Interestingly, despite his interest in the games, Cregger has revealed that he has never watched any of the previous live-action Resident Evil movies.

Also Read : Resident Evil: Austin Abrams runs through exploding bodies in new Raccoon City clip; Zach Cregger brings survival horror to the big screen

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