Seventeen members Vernon and The8 have launched their debut as subunit V8, releasing a self-titled album and the lead single ‘singasong’ along with a music video on June 29, 2026. The release marks Vernon’s final project before his upcoming mandatory military enlistment alongside fellow members DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino.

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and The8’s debut mini-album V8 out now; Pharrell Williams writes ‘girlsnboys’

The lead single ‘singasong’ was co-composed by German DJ and producer Mechatok alongside Vernon and The8. The track blends bubblegum pop, hyperpop, and dance-pop elements, with future bass tones at its climax. The music video for ‘singasong’ features Vernon and The8 performing choreography and is set against futuristic visuals including flying cars, exploding colours, running horses, and video game sequences.

The V8 album features eight tracks: ‘singasong’, ‘Friend’, ‘Beat’, ‘Mia’, ‘Coloring’, ‘girlsnboys’, ‘8DM’, and the digital-only track ‘rat race’. The track ‘girlsnboys’ is written, composed, and produced by 14-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams, with longtime Seventeen collaborator and producer Bumzu also contributing.

V8 will hold standalone concerts on July 11 and 12 at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, South Korea, marking the first Seventeen unit show to adopt a standing format. The pair will also perform in Hong Kong from July 17 to 19.

Also Read: ATEEZ releases Golden Hour: Part. 5 with Brazilian funk-inspired title track ‘Bad’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.