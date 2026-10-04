Marvel Studios has unveiled a new poster for Avengers: Doomsday, offering a closer look at Doctor Doom alongside the Latverian witches. The poster was revealed during Walt Disney Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 in Spain.

Marvel Studios unveils new Avengers: Doomsday poster featuring Doctor Doom and Latverian Witches ahead of Decemeber release

Walt Disney Studios took to the stage at Hall M of FYCMA (Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga) in Málaga earlier today, where more than 3,000 fans gathered for a preview of some of the studio’s upcoming titles, including Avengers: Doomsday.

As part of the presentation, attendees were shown a special recorded message from Anthony and Joe Russo, who are directing Avengers: Doomsday. The directors also introduced a surprise appearance by three of the film’s stars — Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Winston Duke, who play Sam Wilson/Captain America, Alexei/Red Guardian and M’Baku, respectively.

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The trio spoke about the upcoming sequel before the audience was shown an extended trailer. The new footage offered another glimpse into the film’s larger storyline, which brings together characters from different universes.

In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from three distinct universes will find themselves on a collision course as they face an existential threat unlike anything they have encountered before.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. The ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. The film will also be available in INFINITY VISION, a new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) cinemas.

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