Madden trailer drops, with Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis; to stream from November 18 on Prime Video

Amazon MGM and Prime Video dropped the full trailer for David O. Russell’s sports biopic, Madden, giving audiences their first extended look at Cage as the late NFL coach, broadcaster, and namesake of the Madden NFL video game franchise. The film arrives in select theaters November 11 before streaming globally on Prime Video on November 18.

Madden trailer drops, with Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis; to stream from November 18 on Prime Video

The two-minute preview opens with Cage’s Madden in full roar — “I LOVE THIS GAME!” — before tracing the arc laid out in the official logline: his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Raiders owner Al Davis, his forced retirement from coaching, his second life as football’s most recognizable television voice, and the origin of the video game that made his name a household brand.

Christian Bale appears as Davis in a more restrained, gravelly turn, delivering the line that has already become the trailer’s signature: “There’s only one John Madden. They didn’t make another one.” Kathryn Hahn plays Madden’s wife, Virginia; Sienna Miller is Davis’s wife, Carol; John Mulaney is EA founder Trip Hawkins; and Shane Gillis rounds out the supporting cast.

One of the trailer’s most talked-about sequences shows Mulaney’s Hawkins pitching an early version of the game. Madden rejects a 7-on-7 concept outright — “You only have seven men on a team, and I’m out!” — before Hawkins tells him he can make what’s inside Madden’s head live forever. Cage’s Madden then hands over his playbook.

The footage also covers Madden’s health crisis (a bleeding ulcer that ended his coaching career at 42), his move into the broadcast booth, and the larger-than-life personality that made him a Thanksgiving fixture and a pop-culture phenomenon. Russell, returning four years after Amsterdam, directed from a script he co-wrote. The film is rated R.

Madden opens in select theaters November 11 and streams on Prime Video November 18.

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