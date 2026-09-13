Austin Abrams has opened up about what drew him to Resident Evil, in which he plays the lead role. The film, directed by Zach Cregger, marks Abrams’ first appearance in the Resident Evil franchise and his second collaboration with Cregger after Weapons.

Austin Abrams opens up on Zach Cregger’s horror-comedy approach in Resident Evil: “It’s his kind of flavoring”

Abrams said Cregger’s ability to combine horror with comedy was one of the key reasons he agreed to be part of the project. The actor explained that the director’s approach allows the film to shift between frightening and humorous moments.

The actor said, “Zach’s humor makes me laugh because it’s so sharp. I really love his work because in one moment Zach can freak you out, and a second later, make you laugh. It’s his kind of flavoring.”

Apart from Cregger’s filmmaking style, Abrams was also interested in the emotional arc of his character, Bryan. Describing the character’s journey, the actor said, “Bryan’s emotional journey.”

Abrams further explained that Bryan is still growing into adulthood and has certain immature and selfish traits, but is attempting to take responsibility and do what he believes is right.

“Bryan still has some qualities of being immature and a little selfish, but he’s trying to be a man; he’s on the cusp of coming into his own. Ultimately, he wants to do the right thing and complete his task.”

Producer Miri Yoon praised Abrams’ performance, calling him “a gift.” She highlighted his natural approach to the character and his ability to portray an ordinary person caught in an extraordinary situation.

Yoon explained, “Austin’s portrayal is very natural and honest. He’s so wonderful at playing the everyman, who stands in for all of us who have never handled a weapon and have no fighting or survival skills. Bryan is just a guy trying to get through a really bad day full of mayhem and gore.”

Producer Roy Lee also spoke about Abrams’ contribution to the role, noting both his physicality and emotional performance. “Austin brings a real sense of resilience to the role. He has the physical presence to handle the intense action, but he also gives the character heart and hope, so that you're constantly rooting for him to survive the night.”

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read : Resident Evil: Zach Cregger reveals Austin Abrams nearly died while filming dangerous scene **

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