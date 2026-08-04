Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is celebrating a major milestone as her breakthrough film, The Princess Diaries, completes 25 years since its release. To mark the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the beloved coming-of-age comedy through throwback photos and videos from the film's production.

Anne Hathaway celebrates 25 years of The Princess Diaries with rare BTS memories

Along with the collection of memories, Hathaway posted a heartfelt message reflecting on the lasting impact the film has had on her life and career. She wrote, “25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me! Thank you all for loving ‘The Princess Diaries’ as much as I do, I am forever grateful for my PD family!! Love you Garry, miss you every day.”

Released as Anne Hathaway's debut feature film, The Princess Diaries was directed by the late Garry Marshall and written by Gina Wendkos. The movie was adapted from Meg Cabot's novel of the same name and featured an ensemble cast including Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall, and Robert Schwartzman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

The story follows Mia Thermopolis, a shy American teenager portrayed by Hathaway, whose life changes after discovering she is the heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia. Under the guidance of her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews, Mia must decide whether to embrace her royal responsibilities or continue living her ordinary life.

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film exceeded expectations at the global box office by earning USD 165.3 million worldwide. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics upon release, the performances of Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews were widely appreciated, helping establish Hathaway as a rising Hollywood star.

Over the years, The Princess Diaries has gained renewed appreciation for its themes of self-discovery, identity, and female-driven storytelling, continuing to hold a special place among audiences even after 25 years.

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