PVR INOX Pictures is set to bring Tony, a poignant biographical comedy-drama inspired by the early life of the legendary chef and author Anthony Bourdain, to cinemas nationwide on August 21, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Matt Johnson, Tony unfolds over one unforgettable summer inside the fast-paced, unpredictable world of a bustling restaurant kitchen. Blending humour, emotion and the organised chaos of professional kitchens, the film follows a young man navigating ambition, unexpected friendships and life-changing experiences that begin to shape not only his future, but the person he is destined to become.

Anthony Bourdain-inspired film Tony to hit Indian cinemas on August 21, 2026

More than the story of an aspiring chef, Tony is not just a story about one individual, but a universal journey of discovering purpose, embracing opportunity and finding one's voice. With its compelling storytelling, richly drawn characters and authentic setting, the film celebrates the experiences that define us long before the world knows our names.

Speaking about the film, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, said, "We've seen a growing appetite among Indian audiences for films that are authentic, character-driven and culturally relevant. We believe cinema has the power to shape conversations and influence culture by bringing compelling stories from around the world. Tony is a beautiful example of storytelling that celebrates passion, resilience and the pursuit of purpose. These are the kinds of films that stay with audiences long after they leave the theatre, and we're proud to bring this inspiring cinematic experience to India "

The film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Dominic Sessa as Anthony Bourdain, alongside Emilia Jones, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles. Known for his distinctive storytelling, Matt Johnson brings authenticity, warmth and emotional nuance to Tony, crafting a compelling cinematic experience. Anchored by standout performances, sharp wit and a richly immersive world, Tony is coming to cinemas across India on August 21, 2026.

Also Read: PVR INOX Q1 results: Profit at Rs 56.5 crore, revenue up 10.4%, box office surges

More Pages: Tony Box Office Collection

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