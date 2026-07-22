Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor battle Dinosaurs in The End of Oak Street; new trailer out now

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the action-packed trailer for The End of Oak Street, offering a glimpse into a thrilling adventure where dinosaurs roam freely and survival becomes the ultimate challenge. Set to release exclusively in cinemas on August 14, 2026, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with an IMAX release.

Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor battle Dinosaurs in The End of Oak Street; new trailer out now

The trailer follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event tears Oak Street away from suburbia and transports the entire neighborhood to an unfamiliar world. As they struggle to make sense of their surroundings, the family is forced to stay united while facing deadly dinosaurs and countless dangers in a desperate bid to survive.

Featuring large-scale action sequences, destruction and intense suspense, the film combines spectacle with an emotional family story. Producer J.J. Abrams described the project as " a people movie with monsters, " highlighting that beyond the dinosaur action, the film focuses on family, resilience and the relationships that help people overcome unimaginable situations.

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Writer-director David Robert Mitchell revealed that the concept originated from a simple visual that stayed with him. He said, "I'd always wanted to make a dinosaur film. A few years ago, I was walking through our neighborhood. I was passing by this house and this garage, and it was just an interesting little alleyway and some garbage cans, and I was struck by this image of a dinosaur there. I thought, oh, I want to write a film that feels the way that this feels to me in this moment."

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, alongside Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the project is produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker serve as executive producers.

The creative team also includes cinematographer Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures in association with Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures, The End of Oak Street is set for a worldwide theatrical release, arriving in Indian cinemas and IMAX on August 14, 2026.

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